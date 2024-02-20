Tusker Cider launched a month long campaign to celebrated the month of love dubbed Cheers to our real ones. Through the campaign, the brand is looking to engage consumers through creating moments to celebrate friendships and real connections throughout the month of February.
The Cheers to our real ones campaign is designed to celebrate consumers and their squads. This involves both on and off trade activations, such as intimate events and Tusker Cider package deals with complimentary gifts available at select retail outlets across the country and on EABL’s e-commerce platform.
The Tusker Cider package deals are especially handy and come with a free chocolate. My person is a Tusker Cider fan, so I headed to Quick Mart Kilimani, one of the participating outlets and got her a six pack of Tusker Cider at Ksh. 1,620.
You too can get yourself or your person a six pack of Tusker Cider with free chocolate at the following participating retail outlets;
|QUICKMART
|NAIVAS
|Quickmart
Jipange
Embakasi
Kiambu Rd
Kileleshwa
Lavington
Kilimani
|Naivas capital
Naivas waterfront
Naivas Green span
Naivas Juja
Naivas kahawa sukari
Naivas Ojijo
Bluesky syokimau
Bluesky Utawala
Consumers will also have a chance to win soiree picnics for groups of up to 20 friends at selected locations for select purchases of Tusker Cider on thebar.com. The brand also has partnerships with Art Caffe Market and The Waterhole to reward consumers throughout the month of love.