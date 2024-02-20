Shares

Tusker Cider launched a month long campaign to celebrated the month of love dubbed Cheers to our real ones. Through the campaign, the brand is looking to engage consumers through creating moments to celebrate friendships and real connections throughout the month of February.

The Cheers to our real ones campaign is designed to celebrate consumers and their squads. This involves  both on and off trade activations, such as intimate events and Tusker Cider package deals with complimentary gifts available at select retail outlets across the country and on EABL’s e-commerce platform.

The Tusker Cider package deals are especially handy and come with a free chocolate. My person is a Tusker Cider fan, so I headed to Quick Mart Kilimani, one of the participating outlets and got her a six pack of Tusker Cider at Ksh. 1,620.

You too can get yourself or your person a six pack of Tusker Cider with free chocolate at the following participating retail outlets;

QUICKMART NAIVAS
Quickmart 

Jipange

Embakasi

Kiambu Rd

Kileleshwa

Lavington

Kilimani

 Naivas capital

Naivas waterfront

Naivas Green span

Naivas Juja

Naivas kahawa sukari

Naivas Ojijo

Bluesky syokimau

Bluesky Utawala

 

Tusker Cider recently kicked off the month long activation recently at Movenpick Hotel and will be hosting similar experiences across Nairobi with a culmination in Eldoret. The brand also partnered with Mawimbi Seafood Restaurant to treat  patrons to a fine dining experience on Valentine’s Day.

Consumers will also have a chance to win soiree picnics for groups of up to 20 friends at selected locations for select purchases of Tusker Cider on thebar.com. The brand also has partnerships with Art Caffe Market and The Waterhole to reward consumers throughout the month of love.