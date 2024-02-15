Shares

Tusker Cider partnered with Mawimbi Seafood Restaurant treated its patrons to an exquisite fine dining experience on Valentine’s Day.

The experience, a collaboration of Mawimbi’s “Indecent Proposal” and Tusker Ciders’ “Cheers to our real ones” campaign saw revelers treated to a picturesque romantic ambience complete with a delectable dinner menu and Valentine’s themed cider cocktails.

Entertainment included an all-night serenade by the Siluette band’s crooner and saxophonist and soft music by DJ Jay Jey as well as a stunning dance performance.

The night saw a host of attendees including couples, groups of friends, solo dates, and birthday celebrants who enjoyed enchanting moments and surprise treats of welcome cocktails, flower bouquets and gift hampers.

Victor Adada, Shopper Manager, Tusker Cider, said, “We are thrilled to have delivered such a magical night, grateful to everyone who showed up. Tusker Cider brand is honored to create such special occasions for our consumers to share moments with their loved ones. You can count on us to do more as Valentine’s is not a one-day affair for us. Look out for more of these experiences on our brand pages throughout the month of love so that we can toast to our real ones.”

Tusker Cider has a month-long campaign dubbed “Cheers to our real ones”, the brand will be looking to engage consumers through creating moments to celebrate friendships and real connections throughout the month of February.

“Cheers to our real ones” campaign is designed to celebrate consumers and their squads and will involve both on and off-trade activations, such as intimate events and Tusker Cider package deals with complimentary gifts available at select retail outlets across the country and on EABL’s E-commerce platform.

The beer brand kicked off the month-long activation last weekend at Movenpick Hotel and will be hosting similar experiences across Nairobi with a culmination in Eldoret.

Consumers will also have a chance to win soiree picnics for groups of up to 20 friends at selected locations for select purchases of Tusker Cider on thebar.com. The brand also has partnerships with Art Caffe Markets and The Waterhole to reward consumers throughout the month of love.