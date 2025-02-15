Shares

Human Mobile Devices (HMD), a global leader in innovative smartphone technology is is spreading love during this Valentine’s Day by educating consumers on the key features to look out for in ensuring authenticity during their next purchase when they buy a phone.

In an era where counterfeit products are on the rise, the phone manufacturer is re-affirming its commitment to protecting customers from substandard and potentially harmful fake phones.

According to the Communications Authority, between 30% – 40% of mobile phones in Kenya are counterfeit, often distributed through informal channels such as street vendors and unlicensed retailers. This translates to security threats, as criminals can easily breach the phones and access consumers’ personal data.

Gopher Ogembo, HMD Senior Business Manager – East Africa, said, “At HMD, we want our customers to experience the true value of genuine, high-quality devices that enhance human interactions. As part of our consumer awareness initiatives for example, our Nokia 105 phones come with a signature authenticity sticker that acts as a warranty in case of any issues. As HMD we are actively collaborating with local authorities, customs officials, and retail partners to prevent counterfeit phones from entering the supply chain.”

HMD re-launched Nokia phones in 2016 and is the maker of authentic Nokia phone as well as Pulse, Skyline and Fusion smartphones.

To protect themselves from the rise of counterfeits, consumers are encouraged to take simple steps, such as buying phones from authorized retailers, verify the phone’s IMEI number by dialling *#06# and cross-referencing the number on the manufacturer’s official website and inspecting the packaging to ensure that it is professionally sealed.