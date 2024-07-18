Shares

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has introduced their latest handset, the HMD Skyline. The HMD Skyline is designed to offer remarkable functionality, great battery life, and a stunning look. The HMD Skyline is currently available on the HMD website, and will be available in stores in August, starting from Ksh 58,000.

As an established feature phone manufacturer, HMD continues to push boundaries by partnering with global lifestyle brands and focusing on repairability, digital detox, and value.

Speaking on the launch, Lars Silberbauer, Global CMO of HMD said, “Human Mobile Devices is human by design, and that’s what we’ve done with HMD Skyline, put consumers first. The camera is a creator’s dream.”

HMD Skyline specifications

Network technology: 2G/3G/4G/5G

SIM: Nano-SIM, eSIM

Screen type: P-OLED, 144Hz, 1000 nits (peak), HDR10

Size: 6.55 inches, 103.6 cm2

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

OS: Android 14

Chipset: Qualcomm SM7435-AB Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (4 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.40 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.95 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Adreno 710

Internal memory: 128 GB, 256GB

RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB

Main camera: Triple rear camera set-up 108 MP,, 50 MP, 13 MP, (ultrawide)

Selfie camera: Single 50 MP front camera set-up

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG

Battery type: 4600 mAh, non-removable

Charging: 33W wired, PD3.0 PPS, QC4

Colors: Neon pink, Twisted black