Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has introduced the HMD Fusion smartphone. This new release promises cutting-edge design and functionality, wrapped in an industrial-chic style that stands out.

HMD Fusion comes with Smart Outfits2, a range of interchangeable accessories launching later this year. These outfits include a built-in ring light for perfect selfies, gaming controllers, and wireless charging solutions. Each outfit transforms both the look and capabilities of the device, thanks to six specialized pins that enhance the phone’s hardware and software features.

The HMD Fusion is part of HMD’s ongoing initiative to create devices that are both user-friendly and environmentally responsible. With its Gen 2 repairability, the HMD Fusion makes it easier than ever to replace components like screens and batteries, reinforcing HMD’s dedication to sustainability.

In his speech at the unveiling ceremony, Lars Silberbauer, Global Chief Marketing Officer at HMD, commented, “Today’s smartphone is more than a tool for communication, it’s an extension of our style and a reflection of who we are. With HMD Fusion, we’re giving users the power to fully customize their phones with industry-first Smart Outfits2. It’s a celebration of creativity.”

HMD Fusion smartphone specifications

Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

SIM: Nano-SIM, eSIM or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display: IPS LCD, 90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)

Screen size: 6.56 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1612 pixels, 20:9 ratio

OS: Android 14, up to 2 major Android upgrades

Chipset: Qualcomm SM4450 Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (4 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Adreno 613

Internal storage: 128 GB, 256 GB

RAM: 4 GB, 6 GB, 8 GB

Camera: Dual rear camera set-up 108 MP (wide), 2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single selfie camera set-up 50 MP

USB: USB Type-C 2.0

Battery: 5000 mAh

Colours: Noir