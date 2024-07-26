Shares

Human Mobile Devices (HMD), has launched a new project addressing growing parental concerns on the impact of smartphones and social media on children’s mental well-being. The Better Phone Project aims to co-create a new phone specifically designed for children, prioritizing their mental health and giving parents greater control.

The launch comes at time when the world is facing rising concern about children’s relationship with smartphones. A recent survey of 10,000 parents across five countries, commissioned by HMD Global, revealed that over half of them regret giving their child a smartphone, citing negative effects and personality changes.

Key findings in the survey show that 70% of the parents believe their children would be more engaged with family if they had a smartphone-free childhood. Additionally, nearly 75% fear their children are exposed to online dangers through smartphones, while almost half believe mobile phone use has negatively impacted their child’s personality.

In response to these alarming findings, HMD is alleviating these concerns by developing a phone that offers a safer and healthier alternative to traditional smartphones. The company is committed to collaborating with parents throughout the development process to ensure the final product meets their specific needs.

The Better Phone Project continues the company’s mission of re-imagining classic feature phones for modern consumers. Key features being considered for the new phone include limited or no social media access, controlled screen time, enhanced privacy and safety features.

Speaking at the launch, Lars Silberbauer, CMO of HMD Global said, “The Better Phone Project is a journey to discovering a variety of solutions that tackle digital overload, providing choice and balance. Our goal is to collaborate with parents and experts to develop solutions that truly meet people’s needs, driving innovation in this space.”