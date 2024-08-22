Shares

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has announced a new partnership with FC Barcelona, as its official global mobile phone partner. The announcement was made through a reveal video shared on the official social media channels of both HMD and FC Barcelona.

In the video, Saul Peregrina, the hairdresser of FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, shaves the player’s head, carving out the HMD logo into the back of Yamal’s head, symbolizing the three-year partnership. The video also offers a first look at the new HMD Skyline smartphone in blue topaz, showcasing the brand’s commitment to innovation and style.

The initial three-year deal is designed to raise awareness of Human Mobile Devices, primarily through digital advertising opportunities at the Olympic Stadium and then at Spotify Camp Nou. The partnership between the two brands extends beyond football, as it will cover the FC Barcelona basketball, futsal, handball, and roller hockey teams too.

The HMD Skyline was released worldwide on July 18th in neon pink and twisted black and is now available in blue topaz. The smartphone has a 108 MP camera and 50MP selfie camera, great for capturing photos. The new blue version, available on the HMD website, comes with a new detox mode later this year to keep the notifications at bay during game time. The detox mode will allow users to disable all social media platforms and applications and stop scrolling.

Commenting on the partnership, Lars Silberbauer, Global Chief Marketing Officer at HMD said, “When it comes to creativity and innovation in sport you simply cannot look past FC Barcelona. The club has always championed fresh thinking, beauty, and flair, and we have the same mindset when it comes to technology. And just like FC Barcelona brings people together, it’s more than a club obviously, we’re the same. Every device we make is designed to enhance people’s lives and build connectivity. I’ve been a FC Barcelona fan for a long time, ever since Michael Laudrup joined the club back in 1989.”

On his part, Juli Guiu, vice-president of the FC Barcelona Marketing Area commented, “We are very proud to take a new step forward in our commercial strategy by incorporating the HMD company as a new Global Partner. We feel very aligned with them in terms of brand values because theirs is an honest, transparent vision of technology that makes a priority of waste disposal and responsible use, with special consideration for the welfare of future generations. HMD and Barça are, from now on, two brands that go hand in hand from the present but looking to the future.”