Human Mobile Devices has officially announced the launch of the HMD Fusion smartphone in the Kenyan market. The device will retail at KES 34,499 and is available in black.

The HMD Fusion features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor paired with 8GB RAM and internal storage starting from 256GB with support for expandable storage with a MicroSD card.

It comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and brightness peaking at 600 nits. HMD Fusion is equipped with a powerful 108MP rear camera and a 50MP selfie camera.

It has a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast Type-C charging. Other features include 5G/4G support, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, IP54 rating, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, and Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive audio.

HMD Fusion comes with the Android 14 OS and will get two years of OS updates. There are nice digital detox features HMD added in the software mentioned below

HMD Fusion combines cutting-edge innovation with sustainability, offering repairable hardware and a lineup of transformative accessories called Smart Outfits. Smart Outfits are innovative attachments that enhance the device’s functionality and aesthetics.

HMD Fusion Flashy Outfit

Perfect for content creators, this attachment takes selfies and vlogging to the next level with an integrated foldable LED-flash ring. Users can adjust the lighting colour and brightness directly from the camera app, ensuring flawless shots every time.

HMD Fusion Gaming Outfit

Designed for gamers, this outfit transforms the smartphone into a portable gaming console with built-in gaming buttons, joysticks, and maximized screen space. It supports plug-and-play functionality, complete with a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack for immersive gaming. Buyers who purchase the Fusion Gaming Outfit can enjoy two months of free access to Blacknut Cloud Gaming, with over 500 games available to play on the go.

Gerald Muthwale – Senior Technical Account Manager stated, “HMD Fusion embodies everything we stand for: creativity, innovation, and collaboration. It’s an outstanding device with beautiful raw industrial aesthetics and innovative Smart Outfits that bring new waves of creativity and functionality to your smartphone.”

This festive season, HMD Fusion device is being bundled with the Gaming outfit for the ultimate mobile gaming experience for a limited period while stocks last.