Human Mobile Devices has unveiled HMD Aura, a new HMD original designed to be classic with simple clean lines. The device comes in two attractive colors that is Glacier Green and Indigo Black. The design creates an aura of refined beauty and timeless sophistication.

Capturing precious moments does not require a fortune, with a 13 MP rear camera and intuitive features, anyone can effortlessly snap unforgettable memories.

In addition to the 13 MP rear camera, HMD Aura comes with a 5 MP selfie camera to snap, selfie-check, and flex on your socials. And when inspiration strikes, the last thing you want to do is fiddle with the camera settings. HMD Aura has a few simple-to-use modes, so you can pick the best one and just start snapping. Don’t let the moment pass you by. ​

The Aura can handle everyday tasks with ease. But if you want to give it a little boost, you can add up to 4 GB of memory using virtual RAM, and watch as your browsing, streaming, and multitasking really takes off. If only everything had a button like that. ​​

With the full Android 13 operating system, HMD Aura is simply a pleasure to use. With that said, it doesn’t think kindly of internet nasties – two years of regular security updates will help keep your data safe against the latest threats.​

Sophisticated premium design with access to all the smart essentials you need at an extremely accessible price point. HMD Aura starts from KES 13,000.00, making it a standout choice in the smartphone market.

Gopher Ogembo, HMD Senior Business Manager for East Africa, said, “HMD Aura is more than an affordable smartphone, it’s a smart investment. It embodies our commitment to delivering on-camera capabilities, design, solid performance, and efficiency, at a price that won’t break the bank.