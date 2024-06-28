Shares

HMD launched the Pulse Family smartphones in the Kenyan market in April this year. The launch was filled with excitement and anticipation for the unveiling of the Pulse Family devices. Let’s unpack the Pulse Pro and see what it has to offer.

The Pulse Pro is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 (12 nm) processor, and is available in 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB configurations. Extended memory technology expands available RAM to up to 8GB.

The device comes with a 6.65-inch IPS LCD display that offers a refresh rate of up to 90Hz to deliver a silky smooth, immersive experience.

On matters photography, it comes with an AI dual camera system with 50MP main camera supported by a 2MP (depth) lens that enables stunning portrait shots. It comes with a 50MP selfie camera bolstered by a beautifier that smooths skin tone.

The HMD Pulse Pro comes with a large 5000mAh battery coupled with 20W fast charging. To ensure that you don’t run out of juice unceremoniously.

Joseph Umunakwe, General Manager, West, East and Central Africa (WECA), said: “We want to champion people’s creativity – which is leaps and bounds beyond what we can achieve solo. The potential is endless. These could be as simple as a case with an extended battery, a bespoke fashion-forward outfit, a payment terminal, barcode scanners, or even portable, connected medical equipment, it really is a blank canvas for creativity.”

As the HMD Pulse Pro enters the Kenyan market, it stands out with its impressive specifications and features, promising an enhanced user experience at a friendly price point.

The HMD Pulse Pro Specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 6.43 x 2.95 x 0.34 inches

Build: Glass front, plastic back

SIM: Nano-SIM

Screen size: 6.65 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1612 pixels

OS: Android 14

Chipset: Unisoc Tiger T606 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×1.6 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G57 MP1

Internal storage: 128GB

RAM: 8 GB RAM

Main camera: 50 MP (wide), 2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: 50 MP

USB: USB Type-C 2.0

Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast Charging 20w

Colors: Black Ocean, Clacier Creen, Twilight Purple