Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has launched their first line of smartphones under the original HMD line: HMD Pulse Pro, HMD Pulse+, and HMD Pulse.

The HMD Pulse collection sets the tone for HMD’s original line: clean lines, calm tones, modern aesthetics, elegant repairability and bold, brazen design at an accessible price.

The company will continue to spearhead the FIY (fix-it-yourself) trend, with new research from HMD revealing 41% of Gen Z would be more likely to purchase an electrical device if they could repair it themselves at home. HMD predicts that three out of every four devices it sells in Europe in 2024 will be repairable, up from one in three in 2023, demonstrating a significant shift in consumer purchase habits.

HMD Pulse Pro is a selfie-lover’s new best friend. With a market-leading 50MP Selfie Camera, your picture-perfect snaps will be the envy of all this summer. Give your phone the two-finger salute to kick-start all new Selfie Gesture Navigation, capturing core memories with just a wave of the hand, or go hands-free with a finger-heart, thumbs up or two-handed heart sign – perfect for those group selfies. And you can wave goodbye to blurry night-time selfies with HMD Pulse Pro’s AI Super Portrait mode, rendering even the darkest selfie as clear as day. Making it easier than ever to capture memories in high-definition, HMD Pulse Pro makes you look like a pro photographer – without any training.

HMD’s Pulse Pro is a fashion statement that won’t go out of style, available in three stunning shades: Glacier Green, Twilight Purple and Black Ocean. And it doesn’t stop at the handset. Pulse Pro in Glacier Green has its own statement colour-matched charger which is sold separately. With its timeless design and sleek silhouette, it’s giving major celebrity vibes, without the celebrity price tag.

HMD Pulse Pro’s little siblings, HMD Pulse+and HMD Pulse, offer up to 59 hours of battery life and Gen 1 repairability, in the same three eye-catching shades. HMD Pulse+ boasts a 50MP rear camera and depth sensor that lets you snap quality pictures with ease, whilst HMD Pulse, the final part of HMD’s first original trio, strikes the perfect balance between affordability, performance and repairability. With an 13MP camera complete with AI HDR and skin-tone optimisation for naturally vibrant shots, HMD Pulse packs a punch

Sanmeet Singh Kocchar, Vice President Africa, Middle East and Asia (AMEA), comments: “We’ve got our finger on the pulse and recognize consumers’ needs and anticipate market trends; This launch in Kenya represents not only a significant milestone for our company but also a testament to our commitment to serving diverse markets with excellence, innovation, and integrity. As we unveil the Pulse Family today, it is clearly a new era of smartphone sophistication with substance.”

Joseph Umunakwe, General Manager, West, East and Central Africa (WECA), said: “We want to champion people’s creativity – which is leaps and bounds beyond what we can achieve solo. The potential is endless. These could be as simple as a case with an extended battery, a bespoke fashion-forward outfit, a payment terminal, barcode scanners, or even portable, connected medical equipment, it really is a blank canvas for creativity.”

With top-range specs at a mid-range price point, the Pulse Family aims to make the smartphone category accessible to all.

