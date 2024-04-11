Shares

KBL’s apple cider, Tusker Cider, lit up the Blankets & Wine April edition with a consumer experience at Laureate Gardens at Moi Sports Centre Kasarani. Tusker Cider is the Blankets & Wine festival official beer partner for 2024.

Blankets & Wine delivered an incredible music and fashion festival, with attendees showing up festival ready with their shukas and folding chairs.

Boyband Vijana Barubaru kicked off the line-up with a set of their hit tracks before passing the mic to Wanavokali who lit up the stage for guest performer, Nigerian RnB artiste Wurld. Fena Gitu delivered an ecstatic set joined by Okello Max, Kagwe Mungai and Muthoni Drummer Queen (MDQ). Next up was Blinky Bill, Chris Kaiga and the legendary Eric Wainaina.

At the event, Tusker Cider hosted two experiential zones. One with a live DJ set manned by Shi Dj which also hosted headline act South African DJ and record producer Dlala Thukzin. The second one was at the main arena complete with a glam station, sip and paint and photo-op areas and a live screen for revellers to enjoy performances from the comfort of their seats at the Tusker Cider lounge.

The Sunday festival was the first of a series of quarterly events by Blankets and Wine which is one of the biggest events in Kenya’s entertainment and social calendar. It offers attendees the opportunity to unwind and connect in a picnic-style showcase of music, fashion and food.

Speaking at the event, Tusker Cider Brand Manager Brigid Wambua said, “The event has been a resounding success. Our consumers brought their slay and we matched their vibe. Our intention was to bring a touch of our Tusker Cider sparkle to Blankets and Wine, and we delivered. Our consumers enjoyed the experience. We have absolutely loved partnering with Blankets and we look forward to curating even better experiences for our consumers on the next one.”

Tusker Cider consumers enjoyed free face beats by the Tusker Cider glam team. There was also complimentary merchandize for every purchase of Tusker Cider 6 pack, and complimentary blankets. The brand has been the official beer partner at the Blankets & Wine since 2023.

The other Blankets & Wine 2024 events as are follows;

Blankets & Wine July – July 7

Blankets & Wine October – October 6

Blankets & Wine December – December 22

To attend, fans can buy their season passes, and advance tickets via Mookh.

1. Blankets & Galitos – Ksh. 4,600

2. Advance Ticket – Ksh. 4,500

3. Soft life ticket – Ksh. 10,000

4. Season pass 2024 – Ksh. 10,000

5. Soft life season pass 2024 – Ksh. 40,000