Johnnie Walker has announced the entertainment line-up for the Magical Kenya Open 2025. As the Official Alcohol Beverage Partner, Johnnie Walker will bring the Tournament Village to life with a showcase of Kenyan talent.

The Tournament Village will feature a stellar line-up of Kenyan talent, including Bensoul, Chris Kaiga, Sir M, Ndegz, and Lye Band.

The DJ line-up includes DJ Grauchi, DJ Most Wanted, DJ Mawinch, DJ Namosky, DJ Jojo, DJ Bee, DJ Linsey, Korb$, DJ Kaneda, and DJ Deewiz.

“We are incredibly excited to present this exciting line-up for the Magical Kenya Open 2025,” said Josephine Katambo – Marketing Manager for Scotch and Reserve Portfolio at EABL. “Johnnie Walker has always been a proud supporter of the creative economy, and through our participation in this year’s tournament, we continue our commitment to celebrating Kenyan talent across music, art, and culture. This tournament is more than just world-class golf – it is a celebration of the dynamic spirit of Kenya, where sport and entertainment come together to create something truly special.”

The 2025 Magical Kenya Open has attracted 144 golfers from across the world, including 8 Kenyan professionals (pros) and 5 amateurs. Among the key international golfers set to participate in the tournament include Johannes Veerman from the US and Angel Hidalgo from Spain. Last year’s winner, Darius Van Driel, will also be in attendance. The full entry list is here europeantour.com/magical-kenya-open-2025/entry-list.