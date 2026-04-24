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For any golfer looking to sharpen their game beyond the swing, the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) has officially released its much-anticipated 2026 Rule School Level 1 schedule.

This educational circuit is designed to provide players, markers, and aspiring officials with a comprehensive understanding of the Rules of Golf, ensuring the integrity of the sport is upheld across the country’s greens.

The 2026 calendar features five key sessions hosted at premier clubs, stretching from the lush fairways of Sigona to the historic grounds of the Kenya Airforce Golf Club.

2026 session Schedule

The program is strategically spread across the first half of the year, offering multiple opportunities for participation:

April Kickoff: The school begins on April 24 at the Sigona Golf Club, followed immediately by a session at Njoro Country Club on April 25. Registration for both April events closes on April 10.

May Mid-Term: The tour moves to the Nanyuki Sports Club on May 15 (Deadline: May 1) before heading to the prestigious Muthaiga Golf Club on May 28 (Deadline: May 14).

June Finale: The current circuit concludes on June 12 at the Kenya Airforce Golf Club. Participants must ensure their registration is finalized by May 29.

Why attend Rule School?

Understanding the rules is more than just academic; it is a competitive advantage. Level 1 certification provides the foundational knowledge required to navigate complex on-course scenarios, from relief procedures to penalty applications.

Whether you are a casual player looking to settle clubhouse debates or an aspiring referee, these sessions offer a standardized approach to the game’s evolving regulations.

Prospective students are encouraged to register early, as space at these venues is often limited. To secure a spot or inquire about the curriculum, contact the Kenya Golf Union through the following official channels: