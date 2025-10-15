Shares

Sigona Golf Club has taken disciplinary action, issuing indefinite bans against three players and a guest caddie following a serious breach of integrity during the recent Igeria and Ngugi Partners’ Classic tournament.

The Club’s Competition Committee conducted a review of the tournament, held on October 10, 2025. It concluded that three players, Beldina Monchari, Ida Benard, and Salum Mkurunzinza, along with a guest caddie, were conclusively involved in falsifying scores. This fraudulent act directly resulted in the wrongful award of a winner’s prize.

In an official notice to members, the Club stressed that it views matters of integrity and fair play with the utmost seriousness.

The disciplinary measures are as follows:

Beldina Monchari and Ida Benard were found guilty of falsifying scores and subsequently accepting prizes under false pretenses. They have been issued an indefinite ban from all Sigona Golf Club tournaments, events, and activities. Furthermore, all prizes and awards obtained from the compromised tournament have been recalled.

Salum Mkurunzinza was found guilty of aiding in the falsification of scores. He has also received an indefinite ban from caddying, playing, or participating in any Sigona Golf Club activities.

The Club confirmed that the actions were taken in accordance with its Code of Conduct and the Rules of Golf to preserve the integrity and reputation of Sigona Golf Club.

The Sigona Golf Club was founded in 1938 and features an 18-hole championship course designed by the renowned English architect Tom Simpson. The course is celebrated for its lush, beautifully maintained fairways and challenging layout, which is set on hilly terrain at an elevation of approximately 6,600 feet above sea level.