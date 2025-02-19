Safaricom has announced a sponsorship of Ksh. 5 million for the 2025 Magical Kenya Open (MKO) golf tournament. The tournament is set to take place from Thursday 20th to Sunday 23rd February 2025 at the Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.
As the official technology partner, Safaricom will provide internet connectivity through the provision of a Cell on Wheels (COW) on ground to support live broadcasting, 4G enabled scoring devices, and airtime to ensure communication throughout the globally recognised event.
“As we mark 25 years of transforming lives, we continue to be at the forefront when it comes to supporting sports in Kenya. For over a decade now, we have supported this event, demonstrating our commitment to supporting talent and growing golf in Kenya. We are excited to showcase our superior 4G and 5G connectivity to Kenyans and the world at the 2025 Magical Kenya Open and wish all our Kenyan players all the best,” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.
The four day tournament will feature 150 participants, including 19 Kenyans (thirteen professionals, four amateurs, and two juniors). Among the key Kenyan players are Njoroge Kibugu, Balala Adel, Njoroge Samuel, Lejirma John, Daniel Nduva, David Wakhu, Michael Karanga, Shashwat Harish, Greg Snow, Njogu Simon, Edwin Mudanyi, Dismas Indiza, William Odek, Riz Charania, and many others.
“Safaricom, as one of the largest telecommunications companies in East Africa, has been integral in supporting the growth of sports, including golf. We are immensely grateful for their unwavering support and long-standing partnership over the years. Safaricom’s commitment to the development of sports has truly made a significant impact on our community. Safaricom’s sponsorship will go a long way in ensuring we have a successful and Magical Kenya Open event. We believe that Safaricom’s continued support will also help nurture and grow the sport of golf.” Ronald Kibaara, Commercial Director, Magical Kenya Open.
This year’s tournament, which is part of the DP World Tour, boasts an impressive prize purse of $2.5 million, making it a fiercely competitive event in the golfing calendar.
Kenya will be represented as follows:
1. Kenyan professionals in Kenya Open 2025: Njoroge Kibugu (Muthaiga), Greg Snow (Muthaiga), David Wakhu (Golf Park), Samuel Njoroge (Kenya Railway), Dismas Indiza (Mumias), Mohit Mediratta (Sigona), Riz Charania (Windsor) and Edwin Mudanyi (Vet Lab).
2. Kenyan amateurs in Kenya Open 2025: Michael Karanga (Kiambu), John Lejirma (Kenya Railway), William Odek (Nyali), Shashwat Harish (Junior Golf Foundation) and Michael Alunga (Uganda).
Though not a Kenyan, Alunga qualified for the MKO by virtue of winning the Kenya Matchplay championship.
The total prize money for Kenya Open is Ksh. 322 million ($2.5 million).
There will be also be a hole in one prize on Hole 13 which is yet to be announced.
Tickets are available here kenyaopen.hustlesasa.shop
Magical Kenya Open 2025 Prizes
Tickets
