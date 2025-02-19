Shares

Safaricom has announced a sponsorship of Ksh. 5 million for the 2025 Magical Kenya Open (MKO) golf tournament. The tournament is set to take place from Thursday 20th to Sunday 23rd February 2025 at the Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.

As the official technology partner, Safaricom will provide internet connectivity through the provision of a Cell on Wheels (COW) on ground to support live broadcasting, 4G enabled scoring devices, and airtime to ensure communication throughout the globally recognised event.

“As we mark 25 years of transforming lives, we continue to be at the forefront when it comes to supporting sports in Kenya. For over a decade now, we have supported this event, demonstrating our commitment to supporting talent and growing golf in Kenya. We are excited to showcase our superior 4G and 5G connectivity to Kenyans and the world at the 2025 Magical Kenya Open and wish all our Kenyan players all the best,” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

The four day tournament will feature 150 participants, including 19 Kenyans (thirteen professionals, four amateurs, and two juniors). Among the key Kenyan players are Njoroge Kibugu, Balala Adel, Njoroge Samuel, Lejirma John, Daniel Nduva, David Wakhu, Michael Karanga, Shashwat Harish, Greg Snow, Njogu Simon, Edwin Mudanyi, Dismas Indiza, William Odek, Riz Charania, and many others.

“Safaricom, as one of the largest telecommunications companies in East Africa, has been integral in supporting the growth of sports, including golf. We are immensely grateful for their unwavering support and long-standing partnership over the years. Safaricom’s commitment to the development of sports has truly made a significant impact on our community. Safaricom’s sponsorship will go a long way in ensuring we have a successful and Magical Kenya Open event. We believe that Safaricom’s continued support will also help nurture and grow the sport of golf.” Ronald Kibaara, Commercial Director, Magical Kenya Open.