Shares

Sigona Golf Club has scheduled its annual Ladies Open for Saturday, 14th February 2026. The tournament is a recognized Golfer of the Year (GOTY) event, meaning it serves as a qualifying round for national ranking points under the Kenya Ladies Golf Union framework.

Established in 1938, Sigona Golf Club began as a project by the Jacklin family on what was formerly a wattle tree plantation. Located along the Nairobi-Naivasha highway, the club is situated at an altitude of approximately 2,130 meters (7,000 feet), which significantly affects ball flight and requires strategic play. It is also known for its lush fairways and diverse flowering trees.

The club has established a formal timeline for participants. The registration period will conclude on Friday, 6th February 2026. Following the closure of entries, an official draw will be released, at which point the club will require all participants to settle their entry fees.

A specific tournament policy, No Show/No Prize, is in effect, requiring winners to be physically present at the prize-giving ceremony to receive any accolades or awards earned during the round.

Participants are required to adhere to a specific dress code for the duration of the event. The theme, labeled “Bold,” mandates the use of the following colors both during play and at the clubhouse:

Red

Pink

White

Black

The event will of course be hosted on Sigona’s 18-hole championship course and is supported by several corporate entities. Sponsors for the 2026 edition include NCBA, SuperCosmetics, Basco Paints, The Leakey Collection, PGM Pro Golf Master, and Nestlé, among others.