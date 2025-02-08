Shares

Eight pros and five amateurs will represent Kenya in this year’s Magical Kenya Open (MKO) golf tournament which will be at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on February 20-23.

The 2025 edition of the golf tournament has received Ksh. 295 million from the Kenyan government, through the Ministry of Sports and Ksh. 6.5 million (USD 500,000) from the organisers, DP World Tour.

The 56th edition of the Kenya Open Golf Tournament, which will be played as part of the DP World Tour, will host European Tour golf professionals alongside 13 of Kenya’s best players.

Magical Kenya Open History

The Kenya Open is an annual golf tournament that was founded in 1967 and run by the Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL). It has been an event on the European based Challenge Tour schedule since 1991. The tournament was added to the European Tour starting in 2019.

The Kenya Open title has been won by players such as Seve Ballesteros, Ian Woosnam, Ken Brown, Christy O’Connor Jr, and Trevor Immelman. The most successful player is England’s Maurice Bembridge, who recorded three victories between 1968 and 1979.

Magical Kenya Open 2025 Dates

Thursday February 20 to Sunday February 23

Magical Kenya Open 2025 Golf course

The Kenya Open golf tournament will be held at the Muthaiga Golf Club which is known for its challenging golf course.

Muthaiga Golf Club has a 18-hole course. The front nine holes are laid out across rather undulating terrain on the other side of Kiambu Road, with the back nine routed round several man-made lakes close to the clubhouse.

The Kenya Open has been hosted at the club since 1969 with breaks in between where Karen Golf & Country Club hosted the tournament.

Magical Kenya Open 2025 Players

This year’s Kenya open has attracted over 156 golfers from across the world, including 8 Kenyan professionals (pros) and 5 amateurs. Among the key international golfers set to participate in the tournament include Johannes Veerman from the US and Angel Hidalgo from Spain. The full entry list is here europeantour.com/magical-kenya-open-2025/entry-list.

Kenya will be represented as follows:

1. Kenyan professionals in Kenya Open 2025: Njoroge Kibugu (Muthaiga), Greg Snow (Muthaiga), David Wakhu (Golf Park), Samuel Njoroge (Kenya Railway), Dismas Indiza (Mumias), Mohit Mediratta (Sigona), Riz Charania (Windsor) and Edwin Mudanyi (Vet Lab).

2. Kenyan amateurs in Kenya Open 2025: Michael Karanga (Kiambu), John Lejirma (Kenya Railway), William Odek (Nyali), Shashwat Harish (Junior Golf Foundation) and Michael Alunga (Uganda).

Though not a Kenyan, Alunga qualified for the MKO by virtue of winning the Kenya Matchplay championship.

Magical Kenya Open 2025 Prizes

The total prize money for Kenya Open is Ksh. 322 million ($2.5 million).

There will be also be a hole in one prize on Hole 13 which is yet to be announced.