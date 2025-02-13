Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ) has renewed its partnership with Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) as the official airline partner for the Magical Kenya Open (MKO) 2025. The golf tournament is scheduled to take place from 20th to 23rd February 2025, at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

As the official airline partner, Kenya Airways will facilitate travel for participants, officials, tourists, and golf enthusiasts. This collaboration underscores Kenya Airways’ commitment to promoting sports tourism and positioning Kenya as a premier golfing and holiday destination.

Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO Mr. Allan Kilavuka expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Our collaboration with the Magical Kenya Open reflects our dedication to supporting sports tourism in Kenya. We are honored to play a role in bringing together top-tier golfing talent and enthusiasts from around the globe to experience Kenya’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.”

The Magical Kenya Open, established in 1967 on the Safari Circuit, is a professional men’s golf tournament and a notable event on the DP World Tour.