Kenya Airways (KQ) has renewed its partnership with Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) as the official airline partner for the Magical Kenya Open (MKO) 2025. The golf tournament is scheduled to take place from 20th to 23rd February 2025, at the Muthaiga Golf Club.
As the official airline partner, Kenya Airways will facilitate travel for participants, officials, tourists, and golf enthusiasts. This collaboration underscores Kenya Airways’ commitment to promoting sports tourism and positioning Kenya as a premier golfing and holiday destination.
Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO Mr. Allan Kilavuka expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Our collaboration with the Magical Kenya Open reflects our dedication to supporting sports tourism in Kenya. We are honored to play a role in bringing together top-tier golfing talent and enthusiasts from around the globe to experience Kenya’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.”
The Magical Kenya Open, established in 1967 on the Safari Circuit, is a professional men’s golf tournament and a notable event on the DP World Tour.
Kenya will be represented as follows:
1. Kenyan professionals in Kenya Open 2025: Njoroge Kibugu (Muthaiga), Greg Snow (Muthaiga), David Wakhu (Golf Park), Samuel Njoroge (Kenya Railway), Dismas Indiza (Mumias), Mohit Mediratta (Sigona), Riz Charania (Windsor) and Edwin Mudanyi (Vet Lab).
2. Kenyan amateurs in Kenya Open 2025: Michael Karanga (Kiambu), John Lejirma (Kenya Railway), William Odek (Nyali), Shashwat Harish (Junior Golf Foundation) and Michael Alunga (Uganda).
Though not a Kenyan, Alunga qualified for the MKO by virtue of winning the Kenya Matchplay championship.
Magical Kenya Open 2025 Prizes
The total prize money for Kenya Open is Ksh. 322 million ($2.5 million).
There will be also be a hole in one prize on Hole 13 which is yet to be announced.
Tickets
Tickets are available here kenyaopen.hustlesasa.shop
- Thursday, Feb 20 – Ksh 1,000.00
- Friday, Feb 21, – Ksh 1,000.00
- Saturday, Feb 22 – Ksh 2,000.00
- Sunday, Feb 23 – Ksh 2,000.00
- Season Ticket, Feb 20 – 23 – Ksh 5,000.00