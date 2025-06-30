Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ) has won four awards at the 2025 World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony. The event was held at the Johari Rotana in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania this Saturday.

The four awards are:

• Africa’s Leading Airline 2025

• Africa’s Leading Airline – Business Class 2025

• Africa’s Leading Airline Brand 2025

• Africa’s Leading Inflight Magazine 2025 (Msafiri)

Speaking on the recognition, Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO, Allan Kilavuka, stated, “These awards are a reflection of the immense trust placed in us by our customers, and a testament to the hard work and dedication of over 4,000 KQ employees. They reaffirm our commitment to offering reliable service, elevating our onboard experience, and sustaining the legacy of being the Pride of Africa.”

Kenya Airways continues to implement customer-focused enhancements across its operations. The airline is currently retrofitting its Boeing 787 cabins to offer a more refined travel experience, while improving its On-Time Performance (OTP), now reaching 76%.

Looking ahead, Kenya Airways is set to launch direct flights to London Gatwick on 2nd July, enhancing connectivity between East Africa and the UK. This expansion supports stronger economic ties and greater convenience for trade and leisure travellers. Additionally, the airline is preparing to roll out a five-year fleet renewal plan, adding 30 new aircraft and introducing in flight connectivity across its wide-body fleet.

Sustainability remains central to KQ’s strategy, with a commitment to achieving net-zero ground operations by 2030. The airline is scaling up green initiatives across its network, including pyro-diesel and bottled water plant solutions at all bases.

The World Travel Awards celebrate excellence across key sectors of the travel industry, recognising top-performing brands based on quality, innovation, customer service, and impact.