Kenya Airways (KQ) has released its inaugural sustainability report for the financial year ending December 31, 2024.

The report reveals certain key wins in transparency, environmental responsibility, social equity, and sustainable growth in ESG reporting.

The key Highlights from the Kenya Airways sustainability report are:

1. Financial Sustainability: Turnover rose by 6%, driven by increased passenger numbers 2. Waste Management: reduced by 15% compared to 2023, with an emphasis on recycling paper, plastic, and electronic waste

3. Gender Equality: Women represent 44% of the workforce, a 2% increase from 2023 • Energy Efficiency: 12% of our ground services equipment is powered by renewable electricity sources

The report aligns with Project Kifaru, the airline’s turnaround strategy, prioritising economic resilience, customer excellence and environmental responsibility, demonstrating KQ’s continued commitment to sustainable growth.

“Sustainability is not just a strategy,” noted Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO Allan Kilavuka. “It is embedded in our vision, forming the foundation of everything we do. From addressing environmental impact, enhancing operational efficiency, to empowering communities.”

The national carrier is actively working towards operating sustainably through strategic investments in technology, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), and environmental stewardship.

“With 64% of carbon emissions in aviation stemming from fuel consumption, we are investing in the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), integrating electric ground handling vehicles and adopting pyro diesel in our ground equipment,” Kilavuka added. Our vision is to become Africa’s preferred and most sustainable airline, one that is accountable to our planet and our people.”

The airline intends to increase representation in technical fields such as piloting and engineering, as well as in leadership positions. It will also broaden its approach to diversity and inclusion efforts to support disadvantaged communities and youth.

Kenya Airways intends to foster long-term growth by integrating sustainability into every aspect of its operations. This will be through strategic investments in technology, employee development, fleet optimisation, sustainable aviation fuel, and environmental stewardship.

Read the Kenya Airways 2024 sustainability report HERE.