This year’s Blankets and Wine, held at the Laureate Gardens at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, has been described by attendees as a chaotic and poorly organized event. Despite a highly anticipated lineup featuring headliner Tems and other popular artists like Joshua Baraka, the festival was marred by significant logistical failures that left many attendees frustrated and disappointed.

The most frequent complaints revolved around the abysmal service and management. Attendees took to social media to express their anger over terrible service and the sheer overcrowding of the venue. Organizers were accused of selling gate tickets after the venue had already reached its capacity, leading to a cramped and uncomfortable experience where people were squeezed like rats.

The situation at the bars was a major point of contention. The pre-ordering system was called “extremely devoid of logic,” with some festival-goers waiting for hours for a drink. Compounding the issue, the bars were reportedly not stocked until 4 pm, with one attendee receiving gin instead of the tequila they had pre-ordered. The lack of basic amenities was even more alarming; a reviewer noted a complete absence of drinking water, forcing them to get “high from wine because we weren’t hydrating.” The washrooms were apparently far but this time they were clean and quite a number which was a good thing.

On the technical side, the event faced a series of breakdowns. The sound on the main stage was consistently “terrible,” a recurring problem at past events. The main stage screens kept failing, and moments of silence left the crowd disoriented. The stage management was also criticized for a lack of planning, with one reviewer noting a full hour where the stage was empty and there was no MC to direct the crowd.

Amidst the chaos, some aspects of the festival did receive praise. The food vendors were lauded for their excellent service and offerings. On the performance front, Chimano and Zaituni delivered a brilliant performance and Joshua Baraka’s set was widely regarded as the most memorable performance of the evening. Despite the terrible sound, Tems was still hailed for performance.

However, these highlights were not enough to redeem the overall experience. One disappointed attendee rated the festival a mere 4/10, and another summarized it as the “worst Blankets I have ever been to.” The consensus among attendees was that the event was a disaster run by jokers who need to get a serious about their planning and logistics.