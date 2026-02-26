Shares

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has officially announced the commencement of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise. This initiative is aimed at strengthening the nation’s democratic foundation by bringing registration services closer to the people at the local level.

To ensure the success of this 30-day mission, the IEBC is calling for dedicated, qualified individuals to step up and serve in various temporary capacities within their wards.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is an institution established under Article 88 of the Constitution of Kenya. As the body responsible for conducting and supervising referenda and elections, the IEBC’s mandate includes:

Continuous Voter Registration: Maintaining an accurate and up-to-date national register of voters.

Boundary Delimitation: Reviewing and setting the boundaries of constituencies and wards.

Electoral Integrity: Regulating the process by which political parties nominate candidates and settling electoral disputes.

Voter Education: Empowering citizens with the knowledge to participate effectively in the democratic process.

Key Vacancies at the Ward Level

The IEBC is currently sourcing talent for three critical roles to facilitate the ECVR 2026 exercise:

Voter Registration Assistants: Responsible for coordinating the logistical and administrative flow of the registration process within their respective wards.

Voter Registration Clerks: Serving as the primary point of contact for citizens, ensuring accurate data capture and a smooth registration experience.

ICT Clerks: Providing the essential technical backbone to ensure that registration kits and digital systems remain operational and secure.

IEBC jobs application details

Interested candidates must act quickly to be part of this 30-day intensive exercise. To ensure transparency and efficiency, the IEBC has hosted the application process entirely online.