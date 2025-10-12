Shares

Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) runs a continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise to ensure every eligible citizen can participate in elections. Registering to vote is a crucial civic duty and is completely free of charge.

Here is a comprehensive guide on the requirements and step-by-step process for registering as a voter in Kenya.

Eligibility requirements

Before beginning the registration process, you must ensure you meet the IEBC’s strict eligibility criteria:

Citizenship: You must be a Kenyan citizen. Age: You must be at least 18 years of age. Identification: You must be in possession of a valid Kenyan national identity card or a valid Kenyan passport. Legal Status: You must be of sound mind and not have been convicted of an election offense in the preceding five years.

The 5-step voter registration process

Step Action Details 1. Locate the Centre Visit an IEBC Constituency Office Go to your nearest IEBC constituency office or a designated registration center during working hours. 2. Present Documents Carry Original ID/Passport You must carry your original national ID card or valid Kenyan passport for verification. 3. Fill Out the Form Complete the Statutory Form You will be required to fill out the statutory application form (Form A for new registrations). 4. Provide Biometrics Give Personal and Biometric Data An IEBC official will capture your personal details, fingerprints, and take a digital photo for your voter record. 5. Receive Slip Collect Acknowledgement Slip You will be issued an acknowledgement slip. Keep this for your records, though note that it is not required for voting on election day.

Other key Services and important details

The IEBC Constituency Offices offer additional services beyond new registration: