Shares

The integrity of Kenya’s electoral process has long rested on a singular, foundational document: the Register of Voters (RoV). Following the contested elections of 2007 and 2013, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) turned to professional auditing firm KPMG to perform deep-dive health checks on the voter list.

By merging the insights from the 2017 Stakeholder Presentation and the 2022 Final Audit Report, a clear trajectory of improvement, and persistent failure, emerges. As the country looks toward the 2027 General Election, the gaps identified in these two cycles present a roadmap of the challenges that could once again ignite political friction.

In 2017, the audit was born out of a history of mistrust. The primary focus was establishing a baseline. KPMG’s methodology was centered on basic deduplication and verifying that the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) system was actually functioning.

By 2022, the audit had become more sophisticated but also revealed more complex systemic issues. While the total number of voters grew from roughly 19.6 million in 2017 to 22.1 million in 2022, the vulnerabilities shifted from simple double-registrations to deep-seated data synchronization failures between the IEBC and other government agencies.

The combined reports highlight three critical gaps that remain unresolved:

1. The ghost voter phenomenon

In 2022, KPMG identified 246,465 deceased voters still on the roll. While the 2017 audit made recommendations to “strike off” the dead, the 2022 report proves that the manual process of removing names is failing to keep pace with mortality rates. The gap lies in the lack of a real-time link between the Civil Registration Services (Deaths) and the IEBC database.

2. Data mismatches and invalid IDs

The 2022 audit found 164,269 records with invalid IDs and over 226,000 records where the ID number matched but the name didn’t. This suggests a dirty data entry process or a failure in the National Registration Bureau (NRB) data-sharing pipeline. In 2017, this was viewed as a technical glitch; by 2022, it appeared to be a systemic vulnerability.

3. Technology migration risks

A significant gap identified in 2022 was the transition from IDEMIA to Smartmatic systems. The audit noted that the IDEMIA system was decommissioned before the new system was fully ready to handle transfers, creating a “blackout” period for voter updates. This “vendor-hopping” creates data integrity risks during the migration of millions of biometric templates.

Looking Forward to 2027

As Kenya prepares for 2027, the gaps identified by KPMG serve as a warning. If these issues are not addressed, the following challenges will likely define the next cycle:

1. The crisis of inclusivity and youth apathy

The 2022 report highlighted a significant lag in youth registration despite a high eligible population according to census data. By 2027, millions of Gen Z and Gen Alpha citizens will be eligible. If the IEBC cannot bridge the gap between National ID issuance and Voter Registration, a massive portion of the population will remain disenfranchised, leading to questions of the election’s legitimacy.

2. Legal disqualification loophole

One of the most concerning gaps in the 2022 audit was the inability to track voters of unsound mind or those convicted of election offenses. Because medical and judicial records are not digitized or linked to the IEBC, the constitutional requirements for voter qualification (Article 83) are currently unenforceable. In 2027, this could be a major point of legal contention in election petitions.

3. Real-time integration vs. periodic auditing

The 2017 and 2022 reports both show that a one-off audit conducted months before an election is a band-aid solution. The challenge for 2027 is moving toward Continuous Auditability. Without a live interface between the NRB (IDs), Immigration (Passports), and the IEBC, the register will always be dirty by the time the audit starts.