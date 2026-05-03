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With the recent conclusion of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, many Kenyans are asking if the window to join the roll has closed. The short answer is: No.

If you missed the April deadline, you can still secure your right to vote in the 2027 General Election and upcoming by-elections by visiting the IEBC Constituency Offices: Located in all 290 constituencies across the country. This is the primary hub for new registrations and transfers.

Eligibility requirements

Before beginning the registration process, you must ensure you meet the IEBC’s strict eligibility criteria:

Citizenship: You must be a Kenyan citizen. Age: You must be at least 18 years of age. Identification: You must be in possession of a valid Kenyan national identity card or a valid Kenyan passport. Legal Status: You must be of sound mind and not have been convicted of an election offense in the preceding five years.

The 5-step voter registration process

Step Action Details 1. Locate the Centre Visit an IEBC Constituency Office Go to your nearest IEBC constituency office or a designated registration center during working hours. 2. Present Documents Carry Original ID/Passport You must carry your original national ID card or valid Kenyan passport for verification. 3. Fill Out the Form Complete the Statutory Form You will be required to fill out the statutory application form (Form A for new registrations). 4. Provide Biometrics Give Personal and Biometric Data An IEBC official will capture your personal details, fingerprints, and take a digital photo for your voter record. 5. Receive Slip Collect Acknowledgement Slip You will be issued an acknowledgement slip. Keep this for your records, though note that it is not required for voting on election day.

Other key Services and important details

The IEBC Constituency Offices offer additional services beyond new registration: