Shares

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has officially opened a window for public and stakeholder engagement regarding the future of the nation’s digital backbone.

In a public notice released recently, the regulator announced the development of the Proposed Draft Technical and Procedural Guidelines for Installation and Maintenance of Cable Telecommunication Infrastructure, 2026.

These new guidelines are designed to streamline the physical deployment of telecommunication cables, ensuring higher service quality and more robust infrastructure across the country.

The CA’s mandate includes fostering fair competition and safeguarding consumer interests. By introducing these 2026 guidelines, the Authority aims to provide a clear, standardized roadmap for service providers. The goal is to move toward a more organized and efficient method of installing and maintaining the cables that power Kenya’s internet and broadcasting services.

“The Authority develops responsive legal and regulatory frameworks aimed at fostering innovation, competition, and enhancing the quality of services and experience derived from usage of ICT services and products,” the notice stated.

How to participate

In the spirit of transparency and inclusive governance, the CA is inviting all ICT sector stakeholders and members of the general public to review the draft and share their insights.

Review the Document: The full draft is available for download on the CA’s official website HERE.

Submit Your Views: Feedback, suggestions, or representations should be sent via email to cables@ca.go.ke.

Deadline: The public has until May 20th, 2026, to submit their comments.

Regional outreach

Citizens seeking more information can visit or contact their local CA branch: