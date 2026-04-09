Shares

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has officially announced its intention to introduce a Permit Processing Fee for all applications submitted via the National Electronic Single Window System (NESWS), also known as KenTrade.

As the primary regulatory body for Kenya’s ICT sector, the CA is responsible for telecommunications, e-commerce, cybersecurity, and broadcasting. A critical part of its mandate involves overseeing the importation of ICT equipment to ensure all devices entering the country meet specific technical and regulatory standards.

Currently, the CA employs a three-stage evaluation process for import permits:

Checking: Initial documentation review. Verification: Confirming technical specifications. Inspection: Ensuring physical compliance with Kenyan standards.

The Authority is inviting stakeholders, including importers, exporters, customs agents, and the general public, to review the proposed fee structure. A detailed consultation paper is available on the Authority’s official website HERE.

Stakeholders are encouraged to submit their written representations or feedback regarding the new fee.