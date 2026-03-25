Shares

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has officially declared USB Type-C as the mandatory charging standard for all mobile phones sold in the country. The move, announced by CA Director General David Mugonyi, is part of an update to the 2026 technical specifications for mobile cellular devices.

The directive aligns Kenya with international trends, most notably the European Union’s 2022/2380 directive, which successfully pushed global tech giants to adopt a universal charging interface.

Key requirements of the new mandate

Universal Interface: All new smartphones, tablets, and even basic feature phones (locally known as kabambes ) must feature a USB Type-C port.

) must feature a USB Type-C port. Detachable Cables: The regulations stipulate that the charging cable must be detachable from the power adapter to reduce electronic waste and allow for cable interchangeability.

Local Power Grid Compatibility: Manufacturers must ensure chargers are compatible with Kenya’s national power grid (240V, 50Hz). For devices bundled with non-3-pin plugs, vendors are now legally required to include a 3-pin adapter in the box.

Performance Standards: Beyond the port itself, the CA has set minimum battery performance standards, requiring devices to provide at least 8 hours of talk time and 24 hours of standby time.

Director General David Mugonyi emphasized that these specifications aim to enhance consumer safety and network reliability. “These specifications establish clear technical requirements to ensure safe, reliable, and efficient operation within Kenya’s telecommunications networks,” Mugonyi stated.

By enforcing a single charging standard, the CA intends to:

Reduce E-Waste: Consumers will no longer need to discard functional chargers when switching between different phone brands. Improve Safety: Standardized chargers make it easier to regulate the quality of accessories, reducing the risk of electrical shocks, overheating, and battery explosions caused by substandard, non-compliant hardware. Consumer Convenience: Users will be able to share chargers across multiple devices, including laptops and tablets, simplifying the user experience.

The new rules take effect immediately for the 2026 type-approval process. Any device intended for sale or use in Kenya must meet these standards before being cleared by the Authority.

CA also reminded the public to verify the 15-digit IMEI number of their devices (by dialing *#06#) to ensure they are using genuine, type-approved equipment. Vendors found selling non-compliant devices or those from prohibited brands risk legal action and the seizure of their stock.