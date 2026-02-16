Shares

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has issued a stern warning to consumers and electronic retailers following the official banning of 21 mobile phone brands from the Kenyan market.

Some of the banned mobile phone brands include Realfone, F+, Fonrox, Mez, Nemojo, Vue, Bundy, Qqmee, U-FM, Chatada, and Superx.

In a public notice, CA Director General David Mugonyi explained that the primary concern lies in the fact that these devices have not been vetted for technical compliance.

The CA has blacklisted the following 21 brands, prohibiting their sale and distribution within the country:

Tinsik Realfone F+ Fonrox Mez Nemojo Vue Bundy Qqmee U-FM Chatada Superx Momofly WR X. Oda Smba Q-Seven Ugbad FT Raeno Switch.

The Authority has directed all vendors to immediately cease the sale of these handsets. Traders found stocking or distributing these unapproved brands face stiff penalties and legal action as the CA ramps up enforcement across the country.

The Communications Authority is urging Kenyans to exercise caution when purchasing new mobile devices. To help the public verify the legitimacy of their devices, the CA provided a simple verification process: