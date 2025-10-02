Shares

Safaricom Business today convened a high-level cybersecurity session, gathering over 50 senior IT and security executives. Held as part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the exclusive event focused on developing strategies to strengthen enterprise resilience in the face of escalating cyber threats.

A major feature of the session was an inside look at Safaricom’s Managed Security Operations Centre (MSOC). Executives were shown how the MSOC helps businesses more effectively detect, prevent, and respond to attacks.

“Enterprises can no longer treat security as an afterthought; it is now central to business continuity and reputation,” said Frankline Okata, Acting Chief Enterprise Business Officer at Safaricom PLC. “Through our MSOC, we equip organisations with the tools and expertise needed to identify threats early and respond decisively.”

Attendees participated in live threat simulations and watched demonstrations of MSOC’s analytics driven monitoring tools, which provide real time threat detection and response capabilities. Safaricom experts also outlined a roadmap of new services designed to further bolster enterprise security.

The session took place against a backdrop of serious national security concerns. According to the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), the country has seen a pronounced surge in cyberattacks this year, with a staggering 4.6 billion threats recorded in the second quarter alone. This increase is largely driven by system vulnerabilities, inadequate security patching, and the emergence of AI-driven attacks.

Nicholas Mulila, Chief Corporate Security Officer at Safaricom PLC, highlighted the rapidly evolving nature of the threat landscape, noting a surge in ransomware, phishing, and insider attacks targeting Kenyan businesses.

“The question is no longer if a business will be targeted, but when,” Mulila emphasized. “We encourage our partners and customers to be aware of existing threats and seek ways to mitigate them. Safaricom is committed to being a trusted partner, helping businesses withstand and recover quickly from these increasingly sophisticated threats.”

The breakfast event serves as a precursor to the main Safaricom Cybersecurity Summit 2025, which is scheduled for October 16 in Nairobi. The summit is expected to bring together over 450 industry leaders, regulators, and partners under the theme, “Powering Progress, Securing Growth.”