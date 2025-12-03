Shares

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has announced a significant recruitment drive to fill over 20 vacant positions. The roles span across senior management, core technical regulation, legal services, and administrative support, offering opportunities for qualified professionals to join the regulatory body.

The recruitment reflects the CA’s expansive mandate in regulating telecommunications, broadcasting, cyber security, and managing national resources like frequency spectrum and numbering.

The most prominent vacancies include:

1. Director-Level Positions:

Director/Universal Service Fund

Director/Competition Management, Consumer Protection, and Corporate Communications

Director/Finance & Accounts

Deputy Director Roles:

2. Deputy Director, Expenditure & Treasury Management

Deputy Director, Consumer Protection & Empowerment

Deputy Director, Planning and Project Management

3. Technical and Regulatory Officers (Officer II Grade): These entry-level roles for degree holders are central to the CA’s regulatory function and include specialized areas such as:

Officer II/Frequency Planning & Licensing

Officer II/Cyber Investigations and Forensics

Officer II/Standards & Numbering

Officer II/Telecoms Inspection and Compliance (Regional Office)

4. Legal, HR, and Administrative Posts:

Legal Officer II roles (e.g., Commercial Services, Litigation)

Senior Officer Organizational Development

Principal Officer/Administration

Office Assistant III

The Communications Authority has set a strict deadline for the submission of applications.

Deadline: Monday, December 22, 2025, at 5:00 P.M. East Africa Time (EAT).

Application Method: All applications must be submitted online through the CA’s iRecruitment portal.

Candidates are required to upload a signed Cover Letter, a detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV) with contact information for three professional referees, a copy of their National Identity Card, and copies of relevant academic and professional certificates.

Successful candidates will be required to submit clearance certificates from various agencies, including:

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) – Tax Compliance Certificate

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) – Certificate of Good Conduct

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) – Self-Declaration/Clearance

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Apply for the vacant positions at the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) HERE.