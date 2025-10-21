Shares

NCBA, in partnership with Visa, is giving its cardholders the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Qatar to experience a Formula 1 race. This will include exclusive access to the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls team.

If you’ve been looking for a reason to use your card, this is it. By simply using your NCBA Visa Debit or Credit Card for your everyday shopping and payments, you could find yourself jetting off for a premium Formula 1 racing weekend.

The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2025 will be on November 28 – 30 at the Lusail International Circuit (LIC) in Lusail, Qatar

Securing your spot in the competition

The campaign runs from September 15th to October 31st, 2025. Here’s how you enter the draw to win the Grand Prize:

Pay using your NCBA Visa card for a chance to win tickets to watch the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls at the upcoming race, courtesy of Visa. Your entry is secured with every qualifying purchase:

Action Reward Minimum Spend Pay Ksh. 3,000 and above (or the foreign currency equivalent) on a single transaction. Eligible Transactions All Point of Sale (POS) purchases or online transactions. Entry Earned Each eligible transaction of Ksh. 3,000 or more earns one entry into the draw. The more you spend, the better your chances!

The ultimate grand prize package

The lucky winners, selected through a random draw, will travel to Qatar from November 28th to 30th, 2025, for a three-night, four-day experience featuring the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls.

The full package for two people typically includes:

Round-trip flights to and from Qatar.

Travel visa costs (subject to application requirements).

Double occupancy accommodation.

All scheduled ground transportation, including airport and racetrack transfers.

The Race Day Experience.

Access to exclusive Visa Cash App Racing Bulls moments.

A pre-loaded Visa Prepaid Card for incidental expenses.

Are you eligible?

To participate and claim your prize, you must be a consumer NCBA Visa Debit and/or Credit cardholder aged 21 years and above.

However, be aware of what is excluded from the competition:

Excluded Transactions Excluded Cardholders ATM withdrawals or Cash advances NCBA Staff and their immediate families Financial charges or Balance transfers Business Debit and Credit cardholders Annual/joining fees or Government service tax Prepaid cardholders

Don’t miss your chance! Simply pay Ksh. 3,000 and above on your next purchase to secure your spot in the competition.