Shares

The schedule for the 2025 Formula 1 pre-season test sessions in Bahrain has been announced. The Sakhir circuit in Bahrain will once again serve as the venue for pre-season testing, despite the championship’s first race being moved to Australia. Testing will start from February 26 to February 28.

Teams will have a total of 24 hours to test the work done over the winter. It will also be the first opportunity to see new drivers or drivers who have switched teams make their debut. For instance we will see Lewis Hamilton make his official debut with Ferrari and Carlos Sainz as an official Williams driver.

The Sakhir circuit track is 5,412 meters long and features nine right-hand turns and six left-hand turns. Its layout includes long straights, slow-speed corners, and high-speed sweeping turns, demanding a balance between aerodynamic load and suspension efficiency.

2025 Formula 1 Pre-Season Testing Schedule

Here is the schedule for the 2025 F1 winter tests in Bahrain from February 26 to 28.

Wednesday, February 26

– Morning session: 10:00 – 14:00 EAT (10:00 – 14:00 local time)
– Afternoon session: 15:00 – 19:00 EAT (15:00 – 19:00 local time)

Thursday, February 27

– Morning session: 10:00 – 14:00 EAT (10:00 – 14:00 local time)
– Afternoon session: 15:00 – 19:00 EAT (15:00 – 19:00 local time)

Friday, February 28

– Morning session: 10:00 – 14:00 EAT (10:00 – 14:00 local time)
– Afternoon session: 15:00 – 19:00 EAT (15:00 – 19:00 local time)

The live broadcast of the tests will be available on SuperSport on DStv and on F1TV.

The 2025 Formula 1 season will officially begin with the Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16 and wraps up in Abu Dhabi on December 5-7.

The full 2025 Formula 1 calendar is below:

Date Country Venue
March 14-16 Australia Melbourne
March 21-23 China Shanghai
April 4-6 Japan Suzuka
April 11-13 Bahrain Sakhir
April 18-20 Saudi Arabia Jeddah
May 2-4 USA Miami
May 16-18 Italy Imola
May 23-25 Monaco Monaco
May 30 – June 1 Spain Barcelona
June 13-15 Canada Montreal
June 27-29 Austria Spielberg
July 4-6 United Kingdom Silverstone
July 25-27 Belgium Spa
August 1-3 Hungary Budapest
August 29-31 Netherlands Zandvoort
September 5-7 Italy Monza
September 19-21 Azerbaijan Baku
October 3-5 Singapore Singapore
October 17-19 USA Austin
October 24-26 Mexico Mexico City
November 7-9 Brazil Sao Paulo
November 20-22 USA Las Vegas
November 28-30 Qatar Lusail
December 5-7 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

You can download the Formula 1 calendar for the 2025 season, which you can save on your smartphone, tablet, PC or laptop.

Apple/iOS

Practice, qualifying and races click this link

Qualifying and races only click this link

Android

Practice, qualifying and races click this link

Desktop Outlook

Practice, qualifying and races click this link

Qualifying and races only click this link