The schedule for the 2025 Formula 1 pre-season test sessions in Bahrain has been announced. The Sakhir circuit in Bahrain will once again serve as the venue for pre-season testing, despite the championship’s first race being moved to Australia. Testing will start from February 26 to February 28.

Teams will have a total of 24 hours to test the work done over the winter. It will also be the first opportunity to see new drivers or drivers who have switched teams make their debut. For instance we will see Lewis Hamilton make his official debut with Ferrari and Carlos Sainz as an official Williams driver.

The Sakhir circuit track is 5,412 meters long and features nine right-hand turns and six left-hand turns. Its layout includes long straights, slow-speed corners, and high-speed sweeping turns, demanding a balance between aerodynamic load and suspension efficiency.

2025 Formula 1 Pre-Season Testing Schedule

Here is the schedule for the 2025 F1 winter tests in Bahrain from February 26 to 28.

Wednesday, February 26

– Morning session: 10:00 – 14:00 EAT (10:00 – 14:00 local time)

– Afternoon session: 15:00 – 19:00 EAT (15:00 – 19:00 local time)

Thursday, February 27

– Morning session: 10:00 – 14:00 EAT (10:00 – 14:00 local time)

– Afternoon session: 15:00 – 19:00 EAT (15:00 – 19:00 local time)

Friday, February 28

– Morning session: 10:00 – 14:00 EAT (10:00 – 14:00 local time)

– Afternoon session: 15:00 – 19:00 EAT (15:00 – 19:00 local time)

The live broadcast of the tests will be available on SuperSport on DStv and on F1TV.

The 2025 Formula 1 season will officially begin with the Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16 and wraps up in Abu Dhabi on December 5-7.