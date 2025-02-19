Shares

London’s O2 Arena witnessed a landmark event as all 10 Formula 1 teams unveiled their 2025 liveries, marking the championship’s 75th anniversary with its first-ever collective launch. The event, held in front of fans, showcased the new designs that will grace the F1 grid in the upcoming season.

Teams presented their refreshed paint schemes in reverse championship order, starting with Sauber and culminating in McLaren’s reveal. Though presented on older machinery, the event in the iconic arena, formerly the Millennium Dome, generated significant buzz.

Key livery reveals

1. Sauber: Opted for a twist on their 2024 neon green and carbon grey, featuring a green nose that fades into grey.

2. Williams: Showcased a dark-to-royal blue gradient livery with white trim, maintaining the popular Duracell battery intake. They announced Atlassian as a new title sponsor.

3.Racing Bulls (RB): Revealed a white scheme with red and yellow Red Bull iconography on the nose and rollhoop, and blue Red Bull branding at the rear. Team boss Laurent Mekies emphasized their “performance obsessed, no blame, no nonsense” mantra.

4. Haas: Confirmed a livery with more white, featuring a larger white portion on the nose and sidepods, accented by black and red. Esteban Ocon, a new driver for the team, showed excitement for the new car.

5. Alpine: Introduced a renewed pink and blue livery, featuring a pink nose and metallic blue chassis, with BWT and Eni branding.

6. Aston Martin: Retained British Racing Green tones, now with black sidepods and fluorescent yellow accents. Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll expressed excitement for the season.

7. Mercedes: Maintained their silver, black, and Petronas teal combination, with the INEOS red flash removed.

8. Red Bull: Kept their familiar matte dark blue livery with yellow nose and rollhoop branding.

9. Ferrari: Showcased a red livery with increased white on the engine cover, highlighting title sponsor HP, and retaining white front and rear wings. Lewis Hamilton expressed his excitement for his debut season with Ferrari.

10. McLaren: Opted for continuity, retaining their papaya nose and flashes around the rear half of the car. Team principal Andrea Stella highlighted the car’s technical innovation.

The event featured musical performances by Mgk and Take That, and was hosted by Jack Whitehall, adding to the celebratory atmosphere. The launch sets the stage for the upcoming Bahrain pre-season test, where the new cars will make their track debuts.