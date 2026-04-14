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As Kenya transitions toward the 2027 General Election, the technology used to manage the Register of Voters (RoV) by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, (IEBC) remains both its greatest asset and its most scrutinized vulnerability.

A comparative analysis of the 2017 Audit (conducted during the IDEMIA/Safran era) and the 2022 Audit (conducted during the Smartmatic era) reveals persistent technical weak spots that continue to plague the system.

The Evolution of electoral technology: 2017 – 2022

The shift between electoral cycles saw a massive overhaul in hardware and software, yet many underlying challenges remained consistent.

Feature 2017 Audit (IDEMIA) 2022 Audit (Smartmatic) Core System BVR & EVIDs KIEMS Hardware MorphoTablet™: 45,000+ units for verification and transmission. KIEMS Kits: 46,229 units (mixed new and “upgraded” legacy hardware). Deduplication Manual/Automated comparison against NRB & Immigration. Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) for real-time checks.

Technological weaknesses identified

The KPMG audits exposed a sobering reality: even the most advanced hardware cannot overcome poor data hygiene and the friction caused by “vendor-hopping.”

1. The migration blackout

The 2022 audit revealed a critical failure during the transition between vendors. The IDEMIA system was decommissioned on March 26, 2022, before the Smartmatic system was fully operational for voter transfers.

The Gap: This created a blackout period where voter requests for transfers and changes of particulars could not be processed, leading to a massive backlog and synchronization errors in the final register.

2. Biographic mismatches

While current technology is excellent at finding biometric duplicates (fingerprint matches), it remains surprisingly weak at resolving biographic anomalies.

The Gap: The 2022 audit discovered 226,143 records where ID numbers matched the National Registry, but the names did not. Because the Smartmatic ABIS focuses primarily on fingerprints, text-based data entry errors at the polling station often go unflagged until a manual external audit is performed.

3. Hardware reliability and lifecycle risks

In both audit cycles, KPMG flagged concerns regarding the age and maintenance of the kits.

2017 Issue: High failure rates were noted in older Electronic Voter Identification Devices (EVIDs).

2022 Issue: The system relied on “upgraded” legacy kits. Mixing old hardware with new Smartmatic software created encryption/decryption bottlenecks, forcing the IEBC to perform manual data decryption in batches as late as May 2022.

4. Deceased voters

Technically, the IEBC system remains a “data silo.”

The Gap: There is no automated API (Application Programming Interface) connecting the IEBC’s voter database to Civil Registration Services. Without a real-time link to the death registry, the register remains “digitally immortal.” It can only be cleaned during pre-election audits, explaining why 246,465 deceased voters remained on the roll in 2022.

Forward to 2027

Looking toward 2027, the gaps identified by KPMG suggest that a tech-only approach has reached its limit. To ensure a credible vote, three challenges must be addressed: