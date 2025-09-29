Shares

Voter registration in Kenya is now underway, as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has officially resumed its continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise today, September 29, 2025. The IEBC is targeting to register 6.3 million new voters across the country.

This nationwide drive is a crucial step to ensure every eligible Kenyan can participate in elections. It is specifically aimed at young people who have recently turned 18, as well as all citizens who have not yet registered or need to update their voter details.

To register as a voter, you must meet a specific set of eligibility criteria. You must be a Kenyan citizen, at least 18 years of age, and in possession of a valid Kenyan national identity card or a valid Kenyan passport. You must also be of sound mind and not have been convicted of an election offense in the preceding five years.

The process is as follows:

Visit a registration centre: Go to your nearest IEBC constituency office during working hours.

Present documents: Carry your original Kenyan ID or a valid Kenyan passport.

Fill out the form: You will be required to fill out a statutory form. For new registrations, this is Form A.

Provide biometric data: You will provide personal and biometric data, including fingerprints and a photo.

Receive an acknowledgement slip: You will be issued an acknowledgement slip, but note that this is not required for voting on election day.

The available services at IEBC Constituency Offices include new voter registration, transfer of voter registration to a new location, and the correction or updating of voter details.

