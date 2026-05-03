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The latest update to Safaricom Home Fibre is a masterclass in this mischievous balancing act. While headlines shout about massive speed upgrades and a 25% discount for new customers, the fine print tells a much darker story for heavy users: the death of the 15TB unlimited era.

At first glance, the deal looks unbeatable. Safaricom has aggressively bumped speeds to defend its turf against its local competitors. New clients can even jump on board for 25% less in their first month.

Package New Speed Monthly Cost The Catch (FUP) Throttled Speed Bronze 40 Mbps Ksh. 2,999 1.5 TB 4 Mbps Silver 60 Mbps Ksh. 4,100 2 TB 8 Mbps Gold 150 Mbps Ksh. 6,299 5 TB 20 Mbps Diamond 500 Mbps Ksh. 12,499 7 TB 25 Mbps Platinum 1000 Mbps Ksh. 20,000 7 TB 25 Mbps

Why the new FUP is unfair

The mischief lies in the math. In September 2025, Safaricom won over the hearts of Kenyans by increasing the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit to a massive 15TB across all packages.

By slashing that 15TB back down to as little as 1.5TB on the Bronze plan, Safaricom has effectively put high-speed users on a much shorter leash.

1. Faster speeds = Faster throttling

The irony is painful. By giving you 40Mbps on the Bronze plan instead of 15Mbps, Safaricom has ensured you can reach your data cap 2.6 times faster than before.

If you actually use the speed you are paying for, say, by downloading a large modern video game like Call of Duty (approx. 200GB), you’ve already wiped out over 13% of your entire monthly high-speed allowance in a single afternoon.

2. The Platinum paradox

The most glaring unfairness is at the top tier. A customer paying a premium Ksh. 20,000 for the 1Gbps (1000Mbps) Platinum plan is capped at the same 7TB as the Diamond user.

At full throttle, a Platinum user could theoretically exhaust their entire monthly high-speed data in roughly 16 hours. After that, they are punished with a throttle down to 25Mbps, a measly 2.5% of the speed they are paying for.

3. Penalizing the modern home

In 2025, a 1.5TB or 2TB cap is no longer generous. With 4K streaming consuming up to 7GB per hour, and smart homes constantly syncing to the cloud, a standard family of four can hit these limits without trying.

Safaricom is essentially marketing super-highway speeds but providing a fuel tank the size of a boda boda.