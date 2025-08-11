Shares

Safaricom has announced a 25% discount on all new fibre connections for businesses located within fibre-ready buildings for the next two months.

The announcement was made during the Nairobi edition of the Grow with Safaricom Business forum. the forum is designed to empower entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills that can help them to sustainably accelerate their growth through affordable finance, digitisation and enhanced market access.

“Our commitment at Safaricom Business is to power business growth through products and solutions that matter to entrepreneurs. This offer on fibre to the business will ensure MSMEs have access to the fastest, most reliable internet that matches their ambitions,” said Frankline Okata, Ag. Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Safaricom PLC.

The Grow with Safaricom Business Forum held under the theme Fuelling Financial Growth Through Innovation brought together a diverse range of entrepreneurs from Nairobi’s vibrant SME sector.

“These challenges present an opportunity for collaboration and growth. We have introduced business credit solutions that leverage transaction history and real-time business performance to offer practical, accessible, and flexible credit solutions tailored to the needs of entrepreneurs,” Okata said.

The Grow with Safaricom Business forums have positively impacted on thousands of entrepreneurs across the country through physical and virtual forums.

The available Safaricom Business Fibre plans are as follows: