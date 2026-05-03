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The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has officially unveiled the draft Statistics Bill, 2026, marking a significant step toward modernizing the country’s data collection and management systems.

The primary objective of the Statistics Bill 2026, is to repeal the current Statistics Act (Cap. 112). According to the KNBS, the existing framework needs to be updated to better align with constitutional requirements and to address the rapid technological changes in the statistical ecosystem.

The new Bill seeks to create a more efficient National Statistical System, ensuring that the Bureau remains the authoritative custodian of official statistics while adapting to modern digital demands.

KNBS has organized a series of public forums across ten regional clusters. Starting May 6, 2026, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, the Bureau will move through various regions, including Makueni, Embu, Nakuru, Eldoret, Bungoma, Kisumu, Kisii, Mombasa, and concluding in Isiolo on May 20, 2026.

All meetings are scheduled to run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., providing a platform for members of the public to offer verbal comments, inputs, and formal memoranda on the draft Bill.

How to participate

For those unable to attend the physical forums, the KNBS has provided alternative channels for submission. Stakeholders can submit written views via email to directorgeneral@knbs.or.ke and publicparticipation@knbs.or.ke.

Physical submissions can also be delivered directly to the KNBS headquarters at Real Towers, 13th Floor, Nairobi. The deadline for all submissions, both digital and physical, is strictly set for May 20, 2026.

Find the bill HERE.