Shares

The Ministry of Roads and Transport, through the State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development, has officially declared a vacancy for the prestigious position of Director General of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

The Director General functions as the Authority’s Accounting Officer and serves as the vital link between the Board of Directors and the management team.

Key duties of the office include:

Safety and Security: The power to oversee the inspection or detention of aircraft when serious safety concerns arise.

Strategic Growth: Implementing the National Civil Aviation Security Programme and ensuring the efficient utilization of Kenya’s airspace.

Policy & Governance: Formulating regulations for accident reporting and ensuring strict compliance with both local and international aviation treaties.

Organizational Leadership: Managing the Authority’s budget, fostering a culture of ethical corporate governance, and acting as the official spokesperson for the KCAA.

Qualifications and professional standing

The KCAA has set a high bar for prospective candidates, requiring a blend of extensive experience and advanced academic credentials. Applicants must possess:

Experience: A minimum of 15 years of management and technical experience, with at least a decade focused specifically on the civil aviation sector.

Education: A Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in specialized fields such as Aeronautical Engineering, Civil Aviation Management, Law, Economics, or Business Administration.

Compliance: Candidates must be Kenyan citizens and demonstrate full compliance with the integrity standards of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Regulatory Expertise: A deep understanding of the Public Finance Management Act, the Mwongozo Code of Governance, and international aviation conventions.

Application details

This appointment is for a four-year term, with the possibility of a single renewal based on performance and Board recommendation.