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The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has officially re-advertised a critical executive vacancy. In collaboration with PKF, the authority is searching for a dynamic, high-integrity professional to fill the role of Deputy Commissioner – Revenue Monitoring (Ref: PKFCL/009/2026).

Application guidelines and deadlines

Prospective candidates are invited to review the full job description and technical specifications on the PKF careers portal. To ensure consideration, all applications must be submitted digitally through the official PKF website.

The window for applications is strictly timed, closing on 19th May 2026, at 23:59hrs EAT. Notably, the KRA has specified that hard copy applications will not be accepted.

Applicants must be prepared to present valid clearance certificates from the following bodies:

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

An approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

For candidates experiencing technical difficulties or requiring further clarification during the application process, the recruitment team can be reached via email at executiverecruitment@ke.pkfea.com.