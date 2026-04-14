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The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has declared a vacancy for the position of Commissioner General, seeking a to steer the institution through its next phase of technological and structural evolution.

As the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the KRA Board, the incoming Commissioner General will be tasked with overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Authority, managing its vast resources, and ensuring the agency meets its ambitious revenue targets under the 9th Corporate Plan.

The role comes at a pivotal time as the KRA aligns itself with the Government of Kenya’s Fourth Medium Term Plan (MTP IV) 2023-2028. The Authority is currently focused on unravelling untapped revenue sources by leveraging technology, enhancing service excellence, and maintaining institutional integrity.

Beyond revenue collection, the Commissioner General acts as the national and international ambassador for Tax and Customs matters. The successful candidate will be expected to:

Lead Digital Shift: Spearhead the Authority’s digital transformation agenda to modernize tax administration.

Foster Compliance: Create a conducive environment that encourages voluntary tax compliance while facilitating trade and business growth.

Promote Ethical Culture: Maintain a corporate culture rooted in transparency, ethical practices, and the high standards of the Leadership and Integrity Act.

The KRA has set a high bar for applicants, requiring a blend of academic excellence and extensive executive experience. To be eligible, candidates must be Kenyan citizens holding a first degree from a reputable university and a Master’s degree in Finance, Business, Economics, or Law.

Professional experience is a critical factor; the board is looking for individuals with at least 15 years of experience, ten of which must have been served at a senior leadership level within large public or private sector entities. Knowledge of fiscal and tax policy is not mandatory but is considered a significant added advantage.

On the competency front, the Authority is searching for someone who is capable of managing change, withstanding high-pressure environments, and possessing the interpersonal skills to liaise with top-tier government and private sector officials.

The position is offered on a three-year contract, with the possibility of a single renewal based on performance.

Prospective candidates face a rigorous application process. In addition to a CV and application letter, candidates must provide a suite of clearances, including:

Tax Compliance Certificate from KRA.

Clearance from EACC, DCI, HELB, and CRB.

CUE Recognition for any degrees obtained from foreign institutions.

Interested and qualified individuals are required to complete the candidate information form available on the KRA website and submit their applications via email to chairman@kra.go.ke.

The deadline for submissions is May 5th, 2026.