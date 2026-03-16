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The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced the appointment Mohamed Abdul M’maka as the new Commissioner for Investigations and Enforcement.

The appointment, effective March 11, 2026, follows a rigorous and competitive recruitment process sanctioned by the KRA Board. M’maka’s elevation to the role is seen as a pivotal step in the Authority’s ongoing mission to safeguard the national revenue base and eliminate illicit trade.

Mr. M’maka is no stranger to high-stakes investigations. With a career spanning over 21 years, he brings a wealth of expertise in intelligence, security, and strategic enforcement.

Prior to this appointment, he served as the Chief Manager of Intelligence Collection at KRA since August 2025. His deep institutional knowledge is rooted in several senior roles within the Authority, including Chief Manager, Intelligence Coordination and Operations and Chief Manager, Intelligence Exchange.

Before joining the tax authority, M’maka professional journey includes leadership roles such as:

Kenya Power & Lighting Company: Chief Security Officer.

Kenya Airways: Manager for Security Protection and Integrity.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC): Senior Intelligence Officer and Investigator.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF): Field Intelligence Manager and Troop Commander.

Mr. M’maka’s operational experience is backed by an academic portfolio focused on national stability and strategic management:

Master of Arts in National Security and Strategy (National Defence University-Kenya)

Master of Arts in Security Management (Egerton University)

Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Physics (Kenyatta University)

He is also a Certified Security Manager and maintains active membership in the International Security Management Institute and the Association of Corporate and Industrial Security Management Professionals.

In his new capacity, Commissioner M’maka is tasked with leading the KRA’s front-line efforts to detect and deter tax fraud. His mandate includes tightening enforcement mechanisms against smuggling and other sophisticated forms of revenue leakage that threaten the country’s fiscal health.

“The KRA Board and management congratulate Mr. M’maka on his appointment. We look forward to his leadership in advancing our mission of promoting tax compliance and protecting Kenya’s revenue base,” the Authority stated in a media brief.