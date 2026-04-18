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The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has introduced a PIN with No Obligation status, effectively ending the mandatory requirement to file annual Nil Returns for specific categories of taxpayers.

The move that targets students, diplomats, and the unemployed. The update, integrated into the iTax portal, reduces the administrative burden on individuals who do not have an active income but require a KRA PIN for essential services.

For years, every Kenyan holder of a Personal Identification Number (PIN) was legally required to submit a tax return by June 30th each year, even if they earned zero income. Failure to file these Nil Returns resulted in automatic penalties of Ksh 2,000 per year, a fine that disproportionately affected students and the youth.

Under the new changes, new applicants can now opt-out of tax obligations at the point of registration if they are not engaged in gainful employment or taxable business activities.

Who qualifies for No Obligation?

The KRA has specified that this new category is primarily intended for:

Students: Those applying for Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) funding.

Administrative Applicants: Individuals who need a PIN to open bank accounts, apply for driving licenses, or register land but currently have no income.

Diplomats: Non-Kenyan residents serving in official capacities.

Key Changes on the iTax Portal

New Registration Prompt: When applying for a PIN, the system now asks: Do you want to register for a PIN with no Obligation? Selecting “Yes” exempts the applicant from the Income Tax Resident obligation. Exemption from Filing: Holders of a No Obligation PIN are officially exempt from the annual June filing cycle. Transition for Existing Users: KRA has indicated that development is ongoing to allow existing PIN holders, who currently have an active tax obligation, to transition to the No Obligation status if they are unemployed.

The Authority emphasized that the No Obligation status is not a lifetime exemption from taxes. As soon as a taxpayer gains employment or starts a business, they are legally required to:

Log into the iTax portal.

Amend their registration details.

Add the relevant tax obligation (e.g., PAYE or VAT).

Begin filing regular returns as per the law.

Despite the update, KRA reminds all other taxpayers with active income obligations that the June 30th deadline remains in effect. Those who do not fall under the No Obligation category must continue to file their returns to avoid penalties and interest.