Shares

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a significant change in its top leadership following the immediate departure of Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga.

In an internal memorandum, the KRA Board of Directors confirmed that Wattanga has proceeded on terminal leave. While the transition marks the end of his tenure, the Board was quick to highlight the legacy he leaves behind, particularly regarding his role in modernizing the tax authority.

During his time at the helm, Wattanga was credited with advancing the Authority’s primary mandate of revenue collection through rigorous organizational restructuring. The Board’s statement expressed deep appreciation for his contributions, noting that his leadership was instrumental in implementing key reforms aimed at increasing efficiency within the institution.

To ensure the Authority maintains its momentum during this period of change, the Board has appointed Dr. Lillian Nyawanda as the Acting Commissioner General.

Dr. Nyawanda is a seasoned veteran within the KRA, having served as the Commissioner of Customs and Border Control. Her deep understanding of the Authority’s operational landscape is expected to provide a steady hand as the organization navigates this transition.

The appointment of Dr. Nyawanda is an interim measure. The Board has clarified that it will soon initiate a competitive recruitment process to identify and appoint a substantive Commissioner General to lead the KRA into its next phase of growth.

It seems that the Wattanga exit wasn’t planned and one then questions the actual reasons for the abrupt departure. It will be interesting to see who eventually replaces him.