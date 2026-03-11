Shares

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has officially commissioned 350 body-worn cameras. The initiative, launched at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on March 10, 2026, aims to bridge the gap between rigorous enforcement and public trust.

The 350 cameras are destined for border points across the country. They will be integrated into an infrastructure consisting of four data storage servers and a Central Command Centre designed for real-time monitoring and secure evidence review.

According to KRA Commissioner General Mr. Humphrey Wattanga, this isn’t just about high-tech gadgets; it’s about a fundamental shift in organizational culture.

“The presence of real-time recording is expected to enhance accountability, ensure transparency, and foster mutual trust between the officers and the public,” Wattanga stated. “It is a deliberate step toward reinforcing integrity and public confidence in the Authority.”

The cameras are equipped with LTE connectivity and real-time GPS tracking and allow for live streaming of field operations directly to headquarters. This provides several strategic advantages:

Evidence Collection: Audio-visual recordings will provide indisputable evidence for investigations and prosecutions.

Situational Awareness: Remote monitoring allows supervisors to assist officers in hostile or complex smuggling scenarios.

Operational Integrity: Real-time tracking ensures officers are exactly where they need to be during critical patrols and vessel rummaging.

KRA Commissioner General, Humphrey Wattanga giving his speech at the event The KRA body-worn camera gadgets Robert Kirer, Chief Manager KRA JKIA Customs & Border Control, illustrating the body-worn cameras and showcasing illegal items seized during customs checks.

Dr. Lilian Nyawanda, Commissioner for Customs and Border Control, noted that officers frequently encounter organized smuggling networks where a lack of photographic evidence has previously hindered legal outcomes.

The cameras will now be mandatory during:

Passenger clearance at international airports.

Verification of goods at seaports and inland container depots.

Surveillance and border patrols at One-Stop Border Posts (OSBPs).

Rummaging of vessels, vehicles, and aircraft.

Speaking at the launch, Teresia Mbaika, Principal Secretary for Aviation and Aerospace Development, emphasized that technology is the foundation of modern public service.

“Through digital platforms and smart technologies, we are reducing excessive human interaction and strengthening compliance systems,” PS Mbaika noted, adding that the government remains committed to facilitating legitimate trade while “decisively confronting” illicit activities.

The project was implemented with support from the World Bank.