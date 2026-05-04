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Fly 748 has officially re-launched its scheduled flight operations. The airline returns to the market with a renewed promise to deliver affordable, safe, and customer-centric travel.

Fly 748’s return was marked by inaugural flights from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Mombasa and Ukunda.

George Oduor, Head of Fly 748, noted that the airline’s background in complex humanitarian aviation provides a unique advantage.

“In humanitarian aviation, particularly in last-mile operations, you learn to manage complexity with precision,” Oduor explained. “That experience has shaped how we build systems. For our scheduled services, this translates into disciplined scheduling and efficient turnaround processes.”

While the current network serves as an operational baseline, the airline has clear sights on the horizon.

Phase One: Establishing consistency and building a strong service foundation.

Scaling: Introducing higher-capacity aircraft and increased frequencies.

Regional Growth: Leveraging an established African footprint to unlock new cross-border destinations.