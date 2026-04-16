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748 Air Services has announced the official relaunch of its scheduled flight operations, Fly 748, set to take flight this May.

Operating out of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the airline aims to reconnect the capital with vital regional hubs. This return follows a period of operational restructuring.

“Our re-launch marks a new chapter for Fly 748 and for domestic aviation in Kenya,” said George Oduor, Head of Fly 748. “We are committed to providing dependable air services that connect communities, support businesses, and contribute to the growth of tourism and regional economies.”

The airline will deploy its fleet of Dash 8-Q400 aircraft. Passengers can look forward to competitive pricing and a phased rollout of destinations:

Primary Routes: Nairobi, Mombasa, and Ukunda.

Pricing: Fares starting from Ksh. 6,500 for a one-way ticket.

Expansion: The airline plans to add more destinations progressively as market demand evolves.

The airline holds the Basic Aviation Risk Standard (BARS) Gold Status, an accreditation from the Flight Safety Foundation.

Travelers can secure their seats now and bookings are available through: