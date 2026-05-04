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President William Ruto presided over the swearing-in of 37 new judges at State House, Nairobi, on Monday.

The cohort, comprising 24 High Court judges and 13 Environment and Land Court (ELC) judges, represents the largest single intake of judicial officers in the country’s history. This expansion brings the total number of High Court judges to 115 and ELC judges to 62, a move expected to significantly enhance the delivery of justice across the nation.

During the ceremony, President Ruto emphasized that the appointments underscore his administration’s commitment to a robust and independent judiciary. He noted that justice is a practical instrument for social progress rather than just an abstract concept.

“The government attaches great importance to the role of the Judiciary in nation-building,” the President stated. “Guided by our Constitution, which guarantees access to justice for all, we view justice as an essential tool for advancing social justice, strengthening governance, and improving the lives of our citizens.”

The President also issued a firm call for professional excellence, reminding the new appointees of the immense power they hold over the liberties and property of citizens. He noted that while judicial independence is a cornerstone of democracy, it must be paired with accountability.

“Judicial independence is indispensable, but it must safeguard the integrity of decision-making, not shield poor performance,” he added.

COMESA Court of Justice appointments

In a dual-role capacity as the Chairman of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), President Ruto also oversaw the swearing-in of 12 judges to the COMESA Court of Justice.

The regional court, which is responsible for interpreting and upholding the COMESA Treaty, will be led by Justice Marvin Mwanamwambwa of Zambia as President. Kenya’s Justice Aggrey Muchelule was sworn in as the Principal Judge of the First Instance Division.

New Appointees at a Glance

The 24 High Court appointees include Robinson Ondieki Kebabe, Joyce Mkambe Gandani, Joseph Maloba Were, and Roseline Akinyi Oganyo, among others. The Environment and Land Court bench will be bolstered by new judges including John Walter Wanyonyi, Jecinta Atieno Orwa, and Peter Muneeno Musyimi.